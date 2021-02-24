Mother sues over US killing of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery

Wanda Cooper-Jones (right), mother of Ahmaud Arbery, weeps while people gather to honour her son at Sidney Lanier Park on May 9, 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia.

Photo credit: Sean Rayford| Getty Images | AFP

By  AFP

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man shot dead while jogging, filed a lawsuit Tuesday on the anniversary of his killing as President Joe Biden pledged to help make the United States safer for people of colour.

