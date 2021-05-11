Storm in a milk tea cup: China battles a leaderless movement

Myanmar protests

Protesters demonstrate against the February 1 military coup in downtown Yangon, Myanmar. State-run Global Times in China claims Taiwan was using the Milk Tea Alliance to gain its own leverage in Myanmar.

Photo credit: STR | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group


Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.