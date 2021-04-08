Mexican tricksters use elderly disguise to get Covid vaccine

inoculated against Covid-19

A woman is inoculated against Covid-19 at the vaccination centre installed at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara, in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, April 6, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Two Mexican men in their 30s managed to get the coronavirus vaccine in the capital by disguising themselves as senior citizens, but were later caught, the authorities said Wednesday.

