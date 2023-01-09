Man accused of throwing egg at King Charles appears in UK court

A man accused of throwing an egg at King Charles III during a walkabout last month appeared in a UK court on Monday charged with a public order offence.

Harry Spartacus May, 21, of Luton, north of London, is charged with throwing the object towards the monarch during his visit to the town on December 6,2022.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court, where prosecutors successfully argued that the case be heard by the chief magistrate, who hears many of the most sensitive cases in the magistrates' courts.

The next hearing will take place at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London on Friday, the BBC reported.

May, who has yet to enter a plea, is accused of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Charles, 74, had been in Luton to meet community leaders and voluntary organisations, open a new Sikh temple and visit a new public transport system.

The incident came less than a month after eggs were thrown at Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla in York by a man heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" and "not my king".

Charles became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. She was buried after a state funeral and 10 days of national mourning.

But there were some protests against the hereditary principle of monarchy under which Charles took over as head of state.