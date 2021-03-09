Italy's virus death toll tops 100,000

An elderly woman in Milan. Italy's health ministry recorded another 318 virus-related deaths, taking the total to 100,103.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Italy on Monday surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official coronavirus deaths, amid warnings the spread of new variants is fuelling a fresh wave of infections.

