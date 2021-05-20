Israel, Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, agree Gaza ceasefire

Gaza strip

A ball of fire erupts from a building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Bashar Taleb | AFP

By  AFP

Israel and the two main armed groups in Gaza agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday aimed at ending end 11 days of deadly violence.

