Indian passenger train 'rolls backwards for 35 km'

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's first semi-high speed express train Vande Bharat Express at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

An Indian passenger train rolled backwards for 35 kilometres, reports said Thursday, in an alarming but injury-free incident caught in a video that went viral on social media.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.