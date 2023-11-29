From Wagner warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin to Tina Turner: Notable deaths of 2023

From Italy's ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi to rock queen Tina Turner and Wagner warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, here are some of 2023's most notable deaths.

January

- 07: Russell Banks, 82, prolific and acclaimed US novelist whose work charted the interior lives of marginalised people

- 10: Jeff Beck, 78, British guitar virtuoso and innovator who rose to rock and roll fame with 1960s group the Yardbirds

- 10: Cardinal George Pell, 81, Australian archbishop, giant of the Catholic Church, who was jailed for child sexual abuse but later cleared

- 12: Lisa Marie Presley, 54, singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley, dies of a bowel condition caused by weight loss surgery

- 16: Gina Lollobrigida, 95, Italian film diva, one of the last icons of Golden Age Hollywood

- 17: Lucile Randon, 118, French nun, who was world's oldest known person

- 18: David Crosby, 81, American folk-rock pioneer

February

- 03: Paco Rabanne, 88, Spanish fashion designer famed for his eccentric designs and fragrances

- 05: Pervez Musharaff, 79, Pakistan's former military ruler

- 08: Burt Bacharach, 94, legendary pop composer of hits including "Walk on By" and "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"

- 10: Carlos Saura, 91, acclaimed Spanish director who critiqued Franco's dictatorship

- 15: Raquel Welch, 82, US actress and global sex symbol who famously donned a fur bikini in a 1960s caveman epic

- 15: Paul Berg, 96, Nobel-winning biochemist, key figure in genetic engineering

March

- 03: Kenzaburo Oe, 88, Nobel-winning Japanese novelist

- 09: Chaim Topol, 87, Israeli actor best-known for his role as milkman Tevye in 1971 classic "Fiddler on the Roof"

- 12: Dick Fosbury, 76, athlete who revolutionised the high jump with a leap backwards over the bar, known as the "Fosbury flop", that replaced the scissor kick approach

- 21: Claude Lorius, 91, French glaciologist and climate science pioneer whose 1980s Antarctica discoveries helped prove humanity's role in global warming

- 28: Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, Japan's most important post-war composer who pioneered electronic music

April

- 13: Mary Quant, 93, rule-breaking British fashion designer and pioneer of the miniskirt

- 16: Ahmad Jamal, 92, towering and influential US pianist, composer and band leader who released some 80 albums and helped transform jazz, pop and hip-hop

- 19: Moonbin, 25, K-Pop megastar and member of boy band Astro, found dead at his home in apparent suicide

- 22: Barry Humphries, aka Dame Edna Everage, 89, Australian comedian who invented the iconic lilac-haired parody of a suburban housewife

- 25: Carolyn Bryant, 88, US woman whose claim of unwanted attention from Black teenager Emmett Till led to his lynching in 1955

- 25: Harry Belafonte, 96, superstar American music performer and activist

- 27: Jerry Springer, 79, popular US talk show host, whose rowdy programme symbolised low-brow TV

May

- 19: Martin Amis, 73: leading voice in modern British fiction

- 24: Tina Turner, 83, US rock icon famed for her electrifying stage presence

June

- 05: Astrud Gilberto, 83, "Girl from Ipanema" Brazilian singer

- 06: Francoise Gilot, 101, French artist and a longtime lover of Pablo Picasso, they had two children together, but then she left him

- 06: Robert Hanssen, 79, US double agent who fed Russia some of America's deepest secrets, dies while serving a life sentence

- 10: Ted Kaczynski, 81, "Unabomber" who terrorised America with a two-decade bombing campaign aimed at halting the advance of modern technology and society

- 12: Silvio Berlusconi, 86, larger-than-life scandal-tainted former Italian premier and billionaire media mogul

- 13: Cormac Mccarthy, 89, titan of American fiction with novels including "The Road" and "No Country for Old Men"

- 15: Glenda Jackson, 87, British Oscar-winning actress and politician

July

- 01: Victoria Amelina, 37, rising star of Ukrainian literature, who died from injuries sustained in a Russian missile attack

- 11: Milan Kundera, 94, Czech-French novelist best-known for "The Unbearable Lightness of Being"

- 16: Jane Birkin, 76, British-born singer and actress famous for her creative and romantic relationship with French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg

- 21: Tony Bennett, 96, last of the classic American crooners

- 26: Sinead O'connor, 56, iconoclastic Irish pop singer, best-known for her 1990 global hit "Nothing Compares 2 U"

- 30: Paul Reubens, 70, US comic famed for his beloved man-child "Pee-wee Herman" character

August

- 07: William Friedkin, 87, US director of "The Exorcist" and "The French Connection"

- 09: Sixto Rodriguez, 81, cult American singer-songwriter who was the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary "Searching for Sugar Man"

- 15: Bindeshwar Pathak, 80, Indian social reformer and revolutioniser of national sanitation, known as "toilet man"

- 23: Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, head of Russian para-military group Wagner, killed in a plane crash after leading a mutiny against Moscow's military leadership

- 30: Mohamed Al-Fayed, 92, Egyptian ex-owner of Harrods department store and the Ritz in Paris, whose son Dodi died alongside Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997

September

- 02: Salif Keita, 76, Mali, Marseille and Saint-Etienne footballer

- 09: Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 95, Zulu prince and veteran South African politician

- 11: Ian Wilmut, 79, pioneering British embryologist who led team that in 1996 created Dolly, the cloned sheep

- 15: Fernando Botero, 91, Colombian sculptor famous for his voluptuous forms

- 27: Michael Gambon, 82, British actor, played Albus Dumbledore in many "Harry Potter" films

- 25: Matteo Messina Denaro, 61, one of the most ruthless Sicilian mafia bosses dies in prison

- 29: Dianne Feinstein, 90, trailblazing politician dubbed the "Lioness of the US Senate"

October

- 13: Hubert Reeves, 91, Canadian-French astrophysicist, renowned for popularising space science

- 13: Louise Gluck, 80, American poet, winner of Nobel and Pulitzer prizes

- 21: Bobby Charlton, 86, English football hero, World Cup winner, Manchester United legend

- 21: Giselle Khoury, 67, grande dame of Arab journalism

- 27: Li Keqiang, 68, Chinese premier during the first two five-year terms of President Xi Jinping

- 28: Matthew Perry, 54, US star who played Chandler Bing in hit sitcom "Friends" dies after a long battle with addiction

November