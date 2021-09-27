French photographer in trouble over topless Macron holiday photos

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

French police are investigating a photographer for violation of privacy over a picture showing President Emmanuel Macron in swimming trunks on holiday in the Mediterranean, prosecutors confirmed to AFP.

