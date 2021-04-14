Biden to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11

US soldier

A US soldier from 4th Infantry Division 4 Brigade Alpha Company presents a gift to an Afghan child during a patrol at Khogiani in Langarhar on February 20, 2010.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

President Joe Biden will formally announce Wednesday the withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan before this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, finally ending America's longest war despite mounting fears of a Taliban victory, officials said.

