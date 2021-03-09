Biden's dogs sent home after 'biting incident' at the White House

The two German Shepherds were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware after an "aggressive behaviour"

President Joe Biden has sent his two dogs back to his family home in Wilmington, Delaware, after the younger of the two German Shepherds was involved in a "biting incident" with a White House security agent, US media said Monday.

