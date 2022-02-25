Czechs, Poland to close airspace to Russian flights

Warsaw,

The Czech Republic and Poland each said Friday they would close their airspace starting from midnight to flights by Russian carriers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier Friday the Polish airline LOT had already halted flights to Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

"As of midnight today, we are halting the traffic of all Russian airline companies in Czech airspace," Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka tweeted.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Facebook that Poland was also preparing such a resolution.

"The ban will apply from midnight," Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller later said on Twitter.

A similar decision was also taken by the UK government, which on Thursday banned Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot from flying over Britain.

Moscow responded on Friday by banning all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from Russian airspace.