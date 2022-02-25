Czechs, Poland to close airspace to Russian flights

Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Poland said Friday it would close its airspace starting from midnight to flights by Russian carriers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  

Photo credit: John Thys | AFP

By  AFP

 Warsaw,

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.