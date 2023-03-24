Win for TV stations censured for covering Raila's protests

The High Court on Friday restrained the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) from stopping TV stations' live coverage of demonstrations called by Azimio chief Raila Odinga.

The court cited a suit filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Katiba Institute and journalists' unions, which it said raises serious issues.

The CA said the six TV stations - NTV, Citizen, K24, KBC, TV47 and Ebru Africa - violated the Programming Code during the coverage of opposition demos on Monday. It wrote to all broadcasters asking them to ensure compliance.

Katiba Institute, a Kenyan civic rights promotion group, then wrote to the authority demanding revocation of the decision, saying the move was unconstitutional and a threat to the media's freedom of expression.