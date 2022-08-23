William Ruto's lawyer Kioko Kilukumi disowns Twitter account

President-elect William Ruto's lawyer Kioko Kilukumi has disowned a controversial Twitter account in his name.

Mr Kilukumi, a Senior Sounsel, distanced himself from the account created in his name terming it fake adding that he does not have any Twitter account.

The account with the handle @KKilikumi_SC has been running commentaries touching on the August 9 General Elections, presidential results and the presidential petitions lodged at the Supreme Court.

The account with 2756 followers has also risen to popularity for dishing witty and controversial comments on Kenya’s politics and has been posting tweets on political developments in the country.

It also has profile (bio) reading that the holder is a “Senior Criminal Lawyer, Advocate of the High court of Kenya, SC (senior counsel)” purporting to be Mr Kilukumi’s.

Among the controversial posts made by the fake account, prompting Mr Kilukumi to speak out, was a tweet indicating that he will respond to the bulky documentary evidence filed at the Supreme Court against Dr Ruto’s election in “just one two-page booklet”.

The tweet attracted huge attention from unsuspecting social media users with over 1,500 likes and 236 retweets.