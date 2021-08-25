Paul Gicheru
Evidence from collapsed DP Ruto, Sang ICC case relevant again

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new and additional evidence is from the testimony of a witness in the Ruto-Sang case. 
  • Prosecutors wanted transcripts of testimony from several witnesses in the Ruto and Sang case be transferred.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has allowed prosecutors to transfer some of the evidence in the collapsed case against Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Sang to lawyer Paul Gicheru’s case record. 

