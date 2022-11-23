Why ministry returned Sh758m untouched as hunger ravaged children

The Ministry of Education returned to the exchequer millions of shillings allocated for a school feeding programme as hunger ravaged pupils in drought-stricken areas.

Education Cabinet Minister Ezekiel Machogu appeared on Wednesday before the Senate Health Committee and was at pains to explain why the ministry returned Sh758 million amid a devastating drought that drove thousands of children to drop out of school.

Mr Machogu was responding to an inquiry from Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua regarding the reintroduction of a school feeding programme in arid and semi-arid areas (ASALs).

Explaining the refund to the committee led by vice-chairperson Peris Tobiko, the government agency in charge of the programme cited the high cost of food products.

High food prices exceeded the ministry’s set limit for school food procurement, said an official from the National Council for Nomadic Education in Kenya (NACONEK).

“It is true in the last financial year, close to Sh758 million was returned … to the exchequer because we could not buy food. Food prices were so high,” explained NACONEK director Yussuf Harun.

“We have a payment system that restricts prices. Rice alone was going for about Sh7,400 yet the price was limited to Sh5,300. There was no way we could buy food. That is why you saw hunger in most schools.”

Dispelling claims that the feeding programme was discontinued, Mr Machogu said the government was funding it, including a budgetary allocation of Sh1.96 billion this financial year.

“I wish to confirm that the government, through the Ministry of Education, has not stopped the school feeding programme. In actual fact, this particular programme is budgeted for each and every year,” he said.

“This particular year, we have Sh1.9 billion which we are using to supply in the 26 counties in the ASAL areas where this programme [continues].”

Last month, the government dispatched food to 10 counties said to be the most affected by famine. They are among 26 counties in ASAL areas earmarked for the school feeding programme.

Also read: School dropouts rise in Laisamis due to biting hunger

A statement seen by the Nation showed that the counties received a one-month consignment of foodstuffs comprising rice, cooking oil, beans and salt that officials expected to last until schools close for December holidays.

The schools targeted in the programme include those in Turkana, Marsabit, Wajir, Garissa, West Pokot, Samburu, Mandera, Isiolo, and Tana River.

“The provision is for 30 days since schools will close in December. The rest of the food will be distributed in January when schools reopen,” the statement said.

Mr Machogu said the ministry will double the number of schoolchildren benefiting from the programme to three million from 1.6 million by partnering with international agencies such as the World Bank and the World Food Programme.

The revised programme will incorporate children in other hunger-stricken areas, including slums and informal settlements in Nairobi.

This will also mean increasing resources from the current Sh1.9 billion, translating to Sh10 per child daily, according to the minister.

“For the ministry to feed 1.6 million children in one year, which is 365 days, we require Sh3.65 billion against available funds of Sh1.96 billion, so we have that very serious shortfall of funds this year,” Mr Yussuf said.

“Considering our target this year is to feed three million children, we require Sh6.5 billion [and] we have a shortfall of Sh5.8 billion.”

The ministry has finalised a National Policy on School Meals Programme pending approval by the CS.

This will ensure that the school feeding programme benefits public primary schools countrywide in efforts to prevent starvation.