Why government employees in Jogoo Road houses want order to vacate rescinded

More than 1,000 households living in government houses in Nairobi are facing an uncertain future following an order for them to vacate the houses to pave the way for an affordable housing project.

A notice issued by Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, has advised employees occupying Jogoo Road Phase I & II, Jamaa, Mbotela, Ahero, and Mawenzi Gardens to vacate the estates for redevelopment.

"As you are aware, the government is implementing the Affordable Housing Program (AHP), which is part of the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). Pursuant to this, several old estates have been identified for redevelopment in order to increase rental stock, avail houses for sale to citizens at affordable rates, and create job opportunities for the youth. To pave way for redevelopment, there is a need to vacate all tenants residing in these government estates immediately,” the letter, dated February 27, 2024, reads.

The houses were built in phases, with the earliest constructed in the 1980s. The houses are allocated on a need basis but mostly dependent on the availability, job group, and the employees' departments.

According to an official familiar with the issue, government employees residing in the six estates are between mid and lower job groups.

The employees within this cadre mostly earn a house allowance of between Sh3,000 and Sh10,000.

A one-bedroom house goes for a monthly rent costs Sh4,500 while a two-bedroom attracts a monthly rent of Sh7,000.

But in the face of the imminent eviction, the tenants have termed the idea of demolishing the houses to build new ones as wasteful.

On Saturday, the Nation established that the order to vacate had already taken a toll on many of the occupants.

Kennedy Ochuodho, the welfare chairman of Jogoo Road Phase II government quarters, said more than 3,000 lives will be affected by the directive.

He implored the government to consider adjusting the timelines for the exercise.

“We are government employees and we fully support the idea. But most of the people I represent are questioning the timing of the notice,” Mr Ochuodho said.

“We would appreciate it if the government gave us more time."

If the government does not heed these pleas, then the estates could be demolished for redevelopment at the end of April 30 as per the notice period.

Lilly Ambitho, who is the secretary of Jogoo Road estate phase, said the move will have a far-reaching effect on the tenants.

“The productivity of the affected employees is likely to dip. The shocking news is already resulting in health complications.”

“It will be difficult to concentrate at work yet we will be expected to deliver. In our department, there are 30 of us staying here. What this means is that the department’s functions are just about to be paralysed,” said one tenant.

“It is sad that our employer, the government, is treating us in such an inhumane way,” she added.

“The same government that does not allow children to transfer to other schools in between an academic year is now evicting us,” lamented another resident, who explained that the Nemis system does not allow the transfer of students midway through an academic calendar.

The government previously planned to demolish houses in Eastleigh, Shauri Moyo, and Bahati estates.

"The said redevelopment has not happened. The affected estates have now grown bushy," explained Mr Otieno, an aggrieved resident.

Otieno vacated the Eastleigh government houses in 2015 when he moved to one of the six estates now earmarked for demolition last year.

In Mbotela estate, most residents appear to be unaware of the directive, while in Jogoo phase I, some tenants are occupying the newly built flats unaware that they are expected to vacate.

According to the leaderships of these settlements, last year, the government spent more than Sh7million to renovate the estates.

The housing units were tiled, the pathways repaired and the streetlights rehabilitated.

Now, the tenants are wondering if there will be value for the taxpayers’ money that was used in the renovations.

“The next thing that is about to happen is threats for disciplinary action. We are now vulnerable but can’t openly air our grievances for fear of reprisal,'' said one tenant.

Residents of the affected estates were due to meet on Sunday to discuss, among other issues, petitioning the government for vacation facilitation.