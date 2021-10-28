Why former CJ Mutunga wants judges to down their tools

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga on Thursday urged judges to down their tools to compel the Executive to obey court orders and rule of law.

The former CJ made the remarks during an event at the United Green Movement party's headquarters in Nairobi.

Last week, Dr Mutunga said that he would be travelling to Canada to accompany lawyer Miguna Miguna back into the country.

During Thursday's event, the former CJ said though they understand that bringing Mr Miguna back home will be difficult, they will still do all they can to bring him back to Kenya.

Mr Augustine Neto, the co-party chair of the UGM, confirmed that Mr Miguna has already bought an air ticket and is scheduled to land in Kenya on November 16 early in the morning.

Dr Mutunga, who has previously accused the government of disobeying court orders, last Wednesday said that his decision was a protest move against the government which he accused of infringing on Mr Miguna’s rights as a citizen of the country.

The retired CJ also accused the state of abducting and torturing Mr Miguna at his home in Nairobi before deportation in 2018. He added that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime had ignored several court orders to bring the lawyer back.

“I have taken this extraordinary step for two fundamental reasons. The first is because of the continued, flagrant and reprehensible defiance of the Government of Kenya, its agencies, and senior officials, against the numerous valid court orders in favour of Mr Miguna,” said Dr Mutunga in a statement released during Mashujaa Day celebrations.