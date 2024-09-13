What to expect at the 79th UN General Assembly

Efforts by the United Nations to foster peace in war-torn countries are being undermined by deep divisions among the world’s most powerful nations, according to the UN Peacekeeping Chief.

Mr Philemon Yang, the incoming president of the General Assembly pointed to a growing rift, particularly between the United States and its Western allies on one side, and Russia, often supported by China, on the other.

These geopolitical tensions, he said, not only hamper peacekeeping efforts but also affect the broader mandate of the UN in promoting global peace and security.

During the opening ceremony of the 79th United Nations General Assembly yesterday, Mr Yang called on the world’s divided nations to unite and take decisive action against global challenges such as climate change, poverty, conflict, and armed violence.

In his speech, he outlined a vision of unity in diversity, emphasising the need for deeper international cooperation to address escalating conflicts and the slowing progress in sustainable development.

The annual diplomatic event, held every September, gathers world leaders and representatives from all 193 UN Member States, alongside thousands of advocates and problem-solvers, to discuss pressing global priorities and the challenges facing the international community.

“We need to prioritise the resolution of conflicts, including the intractable ones in the Gaza Strip, Haiti, and Ukraine, as well as find durable solutions to the situation in the Great Lakes region and elsewhere in Africa,” Mr Yang said adding that the assembly must demonstrate that international cooperation remains the most effective tool at our disposal for addressing the profound and borderless issues we confront.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “As we open this 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, we confront a world in trouble. But the good news is that we can do something about it.”

This year’s lineup

Heads of State and Government and ministers will explore solutions to intertwined global challenges to advance peace, security, and sustainable development.

This year’s lineup features at least 87 Heads of State, three vice-presidents, two crown princes, 45 heads of government, eight deputy heads of government, 45 ministers, and four lower-ranking delegates.

The speaking orders will be determined by a first-come, first-served basis. Heads of state are typically given priority while adhering to the 15 minutes time limit then followed by the rest.

For nearly eight decades, the assembly has brought countries together to overcome obstacles and achieve major wins for humanity, coming together in times of emergencies including development and delivery of lifesaving Covid-19 vaccines, eradicating crisis’s among them eradicating smallpox among others.

Key topics expected to dominate discussions include, Climate Change where leaders from smaller island nations and other vulnerable states are anticipated to make urgent appeals for climate action as global warming continues to impact their regions.