Weatherman: Brace yourselves for heavy rains, flooding in the next 90 days

The weatherman has warned Kenyans to brace themselves for more heavy rains over the next three months, amid flooding and landslides in several parts of the country.

In its latest weather forecast, the Kenya Meteorological Department said the ongoing rainfall will continue until January.

The agency’s director, Mr David Gikungu, said highlands in the west, central and south of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and south eastern lowlands are expected to experience rainfall throughout the three months. This is the same as for highlands east of the Rift Valley and the northeastern regions.

The coastal region is also expected to receive rainfall in November, December and most of January. However, Mr Gikungu pointed out that the north western region is likely to receive rainfall in November and December and remain generally dry in January though a few days may experience rainfall.

He said the enhanced rainfall and the lengthened season into January will be as a result of the present El Nino conditions as well as the positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

“In some parts of the country, the rains will continue into January 2024. Rainfall cessation is likely to occur in several parts of the country in January as well,” he added. He warned residents in areas prone to flooding to move.

He added that landslides and mudslides are likely to occur over parts of the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, central and south Rift Valley as well as parts of south eastern lowlands.

In Isiolo, hundreds of families have been left marooned by floods in Iresaboru, Gafarsa and Kombola areas in Garbatulla Sub-county. Deputy County Commissioner Stephen Nyakundi told the Nation that some 600 families in Iresaboru were affected after River Ewaso Nyiro burst banks with 540 families displaced.

Mandera Senator Ali Roba addresses journalists in Nairobi on Sunday, November 5, while flanked by other leaders from the county. They called on the national government to provide emergency aid to flood victims in the county. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

In Nairobi, dozens of families in Makadara, Starehe and Embakasi South sub-counties were displaced after rivers Ngong and Kibera overflowed following heavy rains on Saturday night.

Affected were residents living in Fuata Nyayo, Commercial, Kenya Wine, Kayaba, Crescent, Budalangi, Maasai Village, Kwa Reuben., Kingstone and Lunga Lunga.

On Sunday, the Council of Governors (COG) announced it had put in place an elaborate plan to help in saving lives and property.

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, who also serves as the chairman of the Health Committee at the COG, said the council has established a call centre to coordinate emergency response.

Leaders from Mandera County called on the national government to provide aid to alleviate the suffering of flood victims.

Led by Mandera Senator Ali Roba and Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif, the politicians yesterday said over16,000 households are in need of food and other basic supplies. Three people, an elderly woman and two learners who recently sat their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams, were killed in Elwak in Mandera South.



