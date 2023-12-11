We are out of the ICU, Gachagua says on state of Kenyan economy

The government has sought to assure Kenyans that the economy is stable and on a growth trajectory.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday told Kenyans not to worry about the economy because the government has tried to improve it since taking over leadership from the previous regime.

“The economy was at the intensive care unit (ICU) when we got into the office. A patient cannot be discharged from the ICU and allowed to go home. That patient must be taken to the high dependency unit and later taken to the ward. After recovering, the patient is discharged to go home to continue taking medicine,” Mr Gachagua said.

“We admitted the economy in the ward, and it has shown some improvement. The economy is now in a stable condition and very soon, we will discharge it.”

The DP spoke at Siakago in Mbeere North Constituency, Embu County, where he attended a prayer conference for the members of the Akorino Church.

He blamed the previous government led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta for handing over a dilapidated economy that was sinking in foreign debts.

He likened the economy they inherited to a patient who urgently needed to be resuscitated.

Mr Gachagua said that President William Ruto is making efforts to pay all foreign debts so as to strengthen the Kenyan shilling and improve the economy.

“Don’t worry about the economy. You all know that we found an economy that was on its deathbed. Things will be better. It’s only that we found so many debts which we are now clearing. Very soon, the cost of living will go down,” Mr Gachagua said.

Aldai MP Maryanne Keitany said: “We are seeing a lot of progress in the government’s efforts to improve the economy. We are committed to improving the lives of Kenyans. We should give Ruto and Rigathi enough time because work is still in progress”.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to arrest top officials of the previous regime who embezzled public resources.

Mr Ruku said corruption contributed immensely to the deterioration of the economy.

“EACC must move with speed and arrest all officials that were involved in looting public resources in the previous regime. They should be prosecuted speedily because we want to come up with a culture of fighting grand corruption. They committed economic crimes. Resources meant for Kenyans must be protected,” the MP said.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire urged local leaders to cease infighting and work together to deliver development.

“As leaders of this great county of Embu, we must work together so as to bring development to our people. We are very lucky because both the President and the DP are very supportive of our development agenda. That is why they are bringing us together so that we can entrench development,” Ms Mbarire said.