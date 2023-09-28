Wafula Chebukati: Why we won't appear before Kalonzo-Ichung'wah team

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) former chairman Wafula Chebukati has said he will not appear before the National Dialogue Committee to discuss the 2022 General Election.

In a joint letter to the committee chairmen Kimani Ichung'wah (Kenya Kwanza) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Azimio), Mr Chebukati and ex-IEBC commissioners Abdi Guliye and Molu Boya said they would not appear because the committee "wants to discuss issues that have been resolved and appearing before the committee would be tantamount to betraying IEBC staff".

"Professor Abdi Guliye, Molu Boya and I won't appear before the National Dialogue Committee to discuss issues that have been resolved. To do so would be to betray IEBC staff who have been tortured and murdered and to reward impunity. Instead, a commission of inquiry should be formed," he said in a post on X.

The three said that since the Supreme Court had already concluded the contentious issues surrounding the presidential election, they were not willing to participate because the outcome of the process would "sully the constitution and some of its organs".

'Delivered on our mandate'

“During our term in office, we delivered on our mandate, including (the) successful conduct of (the) 2022 General Election. It is through those elections that the president, governors, senators, members of the National Assembly and those of county assemblies now occupy their offices. Some of them are now members of this committee. The discharge of our constitutional and legal mandate as detailed above is self-evidencing,” the letter read in part.