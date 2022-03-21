University student charged with illegal possession of KCPE, KCSE exam papers
A university student has been charged at the Milimani Law Courts with illegal possession of KCPE and KCSE exam papers.
Oscar Brighton, alias Jagongo, while appearing before chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo, faced two charges. He denied that on diverse dates between March 7 and 10, 2022, he was found with the national examination material illegally obtained from an unknown place within the country.
He faced a second charge of disclosing contents of exam materials to another person through his mobile phone.
He was freed on a Sh1 million bond.