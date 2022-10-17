United States designates five Al-Shabaab leaders

The United States has designated five al-Shabaab leaders including Mohamoud Abdi Aden who has been named as part of the cell that planned the Dusit2 Hotel Attack in Nairobi, in 2019.

The five have been designated under Executive Order 13224 as Specially Designated Global Tourists (SDGTs).

This means that they have been blocked from accessing any property and interests they may have in the US and all US citizens have been prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken listed the other four as Mohamed Mire, a senior al-Shabaab leader responsible for the group’s strategic decision-making who is also in charge of the group’s interior wing that oversees the group’s activities in Somalia.

Mohamoud Abdi Aden is reported to have been part of the cell that planned the Dusit2 attack in Nairobi in 2019.



Mustaf’Ato, a senior Amniyat official responsible for coordinating and conducting al-Shabaab attacks in Somalia and Kenya.

He is reported to have helped plan attacks on Kenyan targets and US Military compounds in Kenya.

Yasir Jiis, the commander of the armed wing- Jabha which conducts attack operations.

Yusuf Ahmed Hajji Nurow alias Gees Ade, is in charge of the group’s intelligence wing- the Amniyat which plays a key role in the execution of suicide attacks and assassinations in the region.