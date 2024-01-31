Uhuru's son Jomo drops gun case after deal with State

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's son Jomo has withdrawn a case he filed against the government over plans to take away his firearms.

In a consent adopted by High Court judge, Jairus Ngaah, on Wednesday, Jomo withdrew the case he filed last year after the State agreed not to interfere with his firearms licence.

The parties also agreed that the Firearms Licensing Board does not intend to revoke the licence and that it will follow the procedure laid down in the Firearms Act in dealing with Jomo.

"By consent, this matter is hereby marked as settled," said Justice Ngaah.

Jomo approached the court in July last year after police officers raided his Windy Ridge home in Karen and demanded that he surrender his firearms.