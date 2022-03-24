Uhuru makes suprise visit of Uhuru Park

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday made an impromptu visit to Uhuru Park to personally inspect the progress of the ongoing renovations, which started in September 2021.

The renovations, followed approval of motion by Nairobi County Assembly to reform the parks which have for years suffered neglect.

Planned by Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS), its Director General, Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi said the renovations were made in a bid to restore green spaces in Nairobi County, as well as to transform them to international park standards.

General Badi envisioned an overhaul of the landscapes, playgrounds and architectural structures, complete with modern flower gardens and waterfronts to make the park more appealing to visitors.

In July last year, General Badi announced plans to transform Uhuru and Central parks to the standards of the parks in Dubai, United Arabs Emirates.

This development is part of an ambitious project of restoring and transforming the Nairobi River ecosystem as well as green and public spaces in the capital aimed at revitalising major neighbourhoods in the capital.

Lt Gen Badi explained that the plan was to see the two parks mirror those in Dubai by making them more engaging to visitors.

The transformation, he said, would touch on landscapes, playgrounds, and the architecture of built structures to create compelling spaces that attract more visitors to the parks.

“We intend to change Uhuru and Central parks into modern garden with flowers and waterfronts just like the ones in Dubai,” said Mr Badi.

And in September 2021, the Nairobi County Assembly approved a Motion by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo giving NMS the green light to close the two parks and commence renovations.