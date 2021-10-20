Uhuru leads his final Mashujaa Day as President

President Kenyatta will today lead the nation in his final Mashujaa Day celebration as he counts down to the end of his tenure as president.

As bitter rivals in the county unite to make the day a success, attention will also be at the podium, where the President and his estranged deputy, will be sitting next to the chief guest, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera.

The President has a tough balancing act as a restless deputy, an expectant populace, especially with regard to pressure to lift the curfew imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, tackling corruption, succession politics, a legacy dependent on the Big Four Agenda and a unity pledge all come to bear as he leads Kenyans in marking the national day.

Mashujaa Day also comes at a time when the country is facing major challenges from drought in different parts of the country resulting in serious food shortage, a ballooning national debt and an impending political showdown in the 2022 General Election.

Cohesion and national unity have featured in the President’s previous national addresses and today’s may not be any different.

Exchanged barbs

The widening rift between the President and Deputy President William Ruto has put the country’s politics on high octane.

At Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County, the two will today share a podium in what could be a tense session as they have recently exchanged barbs.

David Mugonyi, the communications secretary in the Office of the Deputy President confirmed to the Nation on Monday that the DP would attend the celebrations.

Also in attendance will be ODM leader Raila Odinga, whose has been working closely with the President since their March 9, 2018 Handshake. The DP has blamed the Handshake for his political woes and for the conflict within the Jubilee Party.

While Kirinyaga hosts the President and other dignitaries, other counties have been directed not to hold any celebrations because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Barring a protracted presidential election next year that could extend his reign, the next Mashujaa celebrations will be presided over by President Kenyatta’s successor, who will have been in office for just two months.

After the August 9, 2022 presidential election, President Kenyatta could find himself in office by October 20 should the outcome of the election be challenged at the Supreme Court and a fresh election ordered. It would take until the end of October to have the fifth President in office.

After the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declares the election results, it takes up to 21 days for the Supreme Court to determine a petition challenging the results. Should judges rule the election was tainted, a fresh election shall be held within 60 days.

In August 2017, after the Supreme Court nullified President Kenyatta’s re-election following a successful petition by Mr Odinga, the IEBC held a repeat election on October 26.

Yesterday, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said she expects President Kenyatta to give Kenyans political direction at the Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

She noted that succession was a critical issue and the Head of State should address it. She also expects the President to speak on the state of the economy and the curfew currently in force due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The celebration takes place in Kirinyaga, which is plagued with perennial political animosity, suspicions and serial wrangling.

Even to the most casual observer, the signs of the battles for supremacy within the county are clear, with political infighting deeply entrenched.

In the 1970s, there were political differences between Kirinyaga supremos James Njiru and Nahashon Njuno, who were MPs for Ndia and Gichugu, respectively.

The two are remembered for exchanging blows in Parliament when Njiru served as assistant minister in the Ministry of Health while Njuno served in a similar capacity in the Ministry of Transport and Communication.

Bury the hatchet

They are also remembered for engaging in a gun drama in Kutus after differing on where the district Kanu headquarters should be located.

Although the two old guards have long quit the stage, the fierce political rivalry for elective positions in Kirinyaga remains.

This animosity between Kirinyaga county leaders has, for decades, been the bane of the region, but today’s celebrations appear to have healed and united them, at least while it lasts.

The leaders readily admit there is an urgent need to bury the hatchet and move the potentially rich county towards development and prosperity.

It’s a point that was emphasised by President Kenyatta on Monday when he met county leaders at State Lodge, Nyeri.

He asked them to unite and work together as a team so as to achieve faster development and prosperity for the county.

Bitter rivals Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Governor Waiguru say they have reconciled for the sake of the celebrations, which have brought numerous infrastructural developments to the region.

The event has also brought together the governor and her political enemy, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui.

Other leaders who have put aside their difference for the national fete are MPs Kabinga Wathayu (Mwea), George Kariuki (Ndia), Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu) and Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central) as well as Senator Charles Kibiru and Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri.

But will the political ceasefire last beyond Mashujaa Day? That remains to be seen.