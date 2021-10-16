Uhuru Kenyatta unveils first public molecular imaging centre

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled East Africa's first public molecular imaging centre at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kiambu County.

