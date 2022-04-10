Uganda arrests three Kenyans for fishing on weekend

Three Kenyan fishermen have been arrested by Ugandan security officials for what the authorities said was being in possession of illegal fishing gear in Lake Victoria.

The fishermen from Busijo beach in Funyula sub-county are reported to have been found with, among others, unauthorised fishing nets on Saturday.

The latest arrest of the fishermen comes as three of their colleagues languish in police cells in Uganda since their arrest in October last year.

The three fishermen — David Mwari, George Ogutu and Patrick Juma —were among a group of 20 who were arrested on October 28, 2021 by security officials in Uganda on accusations of stealing a motor boat engine.

They were arrested and taken to Sigulu island before being transferred to an undisclosed prison.

No weekend fishing

In the Saturday incident, a report filed at the Sio Port Police Station indicated that the fishermen were arrested around Nabulwakwi in Ugandan waters after defying the directive prohibiting fishing during the weekend and were taken to Majanji Police Station in Uganda.

The report further says police have started investigations before they can give a full report on what might have happened.

Mr Quinto Wandera, the chairman of Busijo Beach Management Unit, identified those arrested as Patrick Majoni, Anderson Junior Oduory and Bonny Manga.

They were taken to the Busiro centre in Uganda before they were transferred to Namaingo Police Station where they are expected to face charges of engaging in illegal fishing activities.

Pay Sh30,000

The fishermen said they were asked to pay Sh30,000 as they tried to negotiate to be released but they were unable to raise the amount.

“We are trying our best to secure their freedom but we are unable to raise the amount the security officials are asking for,” said Mr Wandera.

Fishermen in Busia have called on the Kenya Coast Guard to mount regular patrols in the lake and intervene to check the harassment they are being subjected to by Ugandan security officials.

“Our appeal goes to Kenya Coast Guard officers to help in ending this harassment by carrying out frequent patrols. What I know is that when the Ugandan security officers realise that there is the presence of marine officers in the Lake they stay away,” said the BMU official.