Uasu now issues strike notice over Prof Kiama ouster

The University of Nairobi chapter of the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) has come to the defence of suspended Vice Chancellor Stephen Kiama and issued a seven-day strike notice demanding his reinstatement.

According to the union, the lack of transparency around the changes that saw the council appoint Margaret Jesang’ as acting VC has contributed to instability within the university.

“We are firm in our demands and expect them to be met,” Dr Maloba Wekesa, the secretary-general of the UoN chapter of Uasu, said on Tuesday, August 6.

“If our demands are not addressed, we will reconvene with our members to shelve their labour.”

The union officials expressed disapproval of the ongoing management changes at the university.

“We cannot and we will not accept people who are coming to the university for very short periods of time to sink us deeper. We want consistency. These people come and go. There have been three councils, already in three months. We expect even more,” he said.

They criticised the deployment of armed riot police officers to the University Towers, when the university council met to evict the VC, describing it as an affront to the dignity of the university and its staff.

The union accused the council chaired by Prof Amukowa Anangwe of making populist decisions in disregarding the governance structures of the university.

“Humiliating a full professor of the university in the precincts of the university is wrong, unwarranted, and demeaning,” Dr Wekesa said.

“Instead, take all evidence to relevant investigative arms of the government and let the law take its course. Equally, we demand that the council adhere to the Universities Act and university statutes in running its affairs. Follow the law just as you demand others to do the same.”

He was referring to an incident where goons manhandled and dragged Prof Kiama out of his office as the council pushed him out.

Helpless, the suspended VC cried out for help to no avail as he demanded to be left alone.

Prof Kiama was suspended for three months by the council and replaced by Prof Margret Jesang Hutchinson who assumed officer on Monday, August 5.

Until her promotion, she was the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of research, innovation and enterprise, and the council witnessed her taking over the VC’s office.

The council also made other senior managerial appointments.

Prof Francis Mulaa, the former associate dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology will take over Prof Hutchinson’s docket in acting capacity.

The university council also appointed Prof Ayub Gitau, the former dean of the Faculty of Engineering, acting DVC in charge of Academic Affairs.

“We question the recent changes in university leadership. Why were the vice-chancellor and other key officials replaced without clear reasons?” he posed.

The union called on the government to intervene and solve the governance disputes that have rocked the university for over a year.

The council chaired by Prof Anangwe has previously attempted to send the VC on leave but he has always prevailed.

“This great institution should not be left to spiral down any further. As we did last month, we call on the government to intervene immediately. Let leadership rise and show the lodestar for the University of Nairobi,” said Richard Bosire, the chair of Uasu, UON chapter.

“To cause instability that affects salaries to be delayed is a slap in the face of hardworking staff,” Mr Bosire said.

The officials denied claims by Prof Anangwe last week that complaints from staff had led to the suspension of Prof Kiama.