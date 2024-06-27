Two charged with threatening to kill CS Ndung'u and MP Ichung'wah via WhatsApp messages 

A Nakuru-based chef and a protester have been charged with threatening to kill Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u and the leader of majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah, over the passing of Finance Bill 2024/2025.

The suspects, Stephen Mwangi Kamau and Kelvin Wafula Bwire, were charged before Milimani magistrate Rose Ndubi.

They denied charges of sending threatening messages to the two politicians via their personal WhatsApp accounts.

Bwire was charged that through his WhatsApp account known as @advokezadbiadboy and without lawful excuse, he sent a message saying "Wee Mzee your time is up and you should be dead!" to CS Ndung'u.

Separately, Kamau was charged with sending a threatening message to Ichung'wah saying: "l swear if the Bill passes l will plan an accident and you will not survive".

The two accused faced four other counts of using deragatory and demeaning language against Ichung'wa and President William Ruto.

Praying for their release on bond, a defence lawyer stated: “These suspects were arrested against the passing of the Finance Bill 2024/2025. The entire country is in this whirlwind of rejecting the Bill.”

The court was told that Kamau is a mere chef who earns Sh6,500 from his employment at a Nakuru Hotel and cannot afford a high amount of bond.

The prosecution, however, urged the court to impose a high bond since the accused have threatened the lives of the two politicians.

The magistrate was told that as predicted by Kamau, the CDF office was razed down in Ichung'wah's constituency.

Ms Ndubi overruled the prosecution and granted each of the two suspects a cash bail of Sh100,000 saying they are people of the straw.