Turkana banditry attack: Ruto orders security agencies to deal with perpetrators

President William Ruto has instructed security agencies to deal firmly with those behind the deadly Saturday Turkana banditry attack.

The attack led to the death of 11 people including 10 security and administration officers in Turkana East.

"After receiving a comprehensive report on the Turkana/Pokot incident, I have instructed security agencies to deal firmly, decisively and conclusively with those involved. Cattle rustling will stop na sio tafadhali," Ruto said on Twitter.

The officers were in pursuit of Pokot bandits who had raided a village in Turkana East and made away with livestock.

The National Police Service has dispatched a contingent of officers to restore normalcy in the already tense region.

The incident came just three hours after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua committed to ending the insecurity menace that has plagued bandit-prone areas like Kerio Valley.

He spoke Saturday, at the funeral ceremony of the late Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng'ok.

Mr Gachagua said he will personally convene a meeting with leaders from the region to chart the way forward.

Last month, President Ruto reiterated that elaborate mechanisms are in place to end season-long banditry affecting parts of northern Kenya.

Dr Ruto while speaking in a joint sit-down press meeting with multiple media houses after he was announced winner said the Kenya Kwanza government has a time-bound plan to secure bandit-prone areas.