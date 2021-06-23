Tundu Lissu
Tundu Lissu jets into Kenya

By  Justus Ochieng'

Fiery Tanzania opposition politician Tundu Lissu, who has been exiled in Belgium after fleeing the country in 2020, has arrived in Kenya ahead of his book launch on Friday.

