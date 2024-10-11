Tuju suffers blow as Supreme Court paves the way for auction of his properties

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has suffered a blow after the Supreme Court paved the way for a regional lender to auction his prime properties in Karen over a debt of Sh4.5 billion arising from a botched loan deal.

This is after five judges of the apex court recused themselves from the case and reinstated a decision of the Court of Appeal issued in April last year, which dismissed Mr Tuju’s appeal challenging the enforcement decision in favour of East African Development Bank (EADB).

On Friday, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u and William Ouko recused themselves from hearing, stating that they had been accused of bias and working towards an undisclosed predetermined outcome.

“Consequently, and inevitably, each of us on this bench does hereby recuse him/herself from further participation in the hearing and determination of the appeal dated 25th April 2023 and filed on 26th April 2023,” the court said.