TSC backs down on plan to kill Bachelor of Education degree

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Since information went out about the proposal, there has been heated debated from stakeholders in the education sector.
  • It also caused anxiety among trained but jobless teachers that they could be locked out of employment

The Teachers Service Commission appears to have backed down from its earlier recommendation to scrap the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree programme from September this year.

