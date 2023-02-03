This is not politics, IG Koome says on scaling down of Uhuru's security

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome on Friday confirmed the scaling down of retired president Uhuru Kenyatta’s security detail adding that officers of senior rank have been recalled.

Mr Koome, who was speaking in Mombasa, also confirmed that security detail of former Cabinet Secretaries have been scaled down.

He said the changes were made in accordance with the law.

"Former president security detail was headed by assistant inspector general of police. But according to the structure of the police service, a retired president's security detail is headed by a superintendent of the police," Mr Koome said.

Mr Koome said he allowed these changes as guided by the regulations and the police standing orders,” he added.