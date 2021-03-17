Prime

Think twice as you buy that phone, you could land in jail

Mobile phones

Police officers in Mombasa sort mobile phones suspected to have been be stolen. The phones were taken from a shop in Majengo on December 21, 2019. The danger of buying a phone cheaply is that it may have been taken from a victim of robbery with violence.

By  Joseph Ndunda

  • Phone technicians in Nairobi are often charged with handling stolen property.
  • Many are behind bars for being found with gadgets whose owners were robbed or killed.

Hundreds of Kenyans are languishing in detention, trapped in criminal matters they knew nothing about other than being found in possession of stolen property.

