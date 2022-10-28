There is no volcanic eruption on Mt Longonot, KWS says

Mt Longonot fire

In this file photo, smoke smoulders from Mt Longonot crater. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

The Kenya Wildlife Service on Friday said a fire outbreak on the southern side of Mount Longonot National Park has been put out.

The balze which was reported on Thursday, was contained on Friday morning by an emergency response team dispatched to the area.

The fire ravaged about 40 hectares of bushland, KWS said on Twitter.

The agency also dismissed a claim circulating online that there was volcanic activity on the mountain. 

"We assure our visitors and partners that the park is safe to visit," KWS said.

