Naema Mohamed Ahmed, Saida Ali Haji

From right: Naema Mohamed Ahmed, Saida Ali Haji and Shukri Ali Haji in the dock in a Mombasa court on the charge of harbouring terrorists in September 2016.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Premium

The tough lives of Jihadi brides

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

In the headlines