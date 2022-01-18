Ogieks

Members of the Ogiek community perform a jig during Mashujaa Day celebrations at 64 Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 20, 2019.
 

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The Ogieks' battle to return to forests

By  Tom Matoke

What you need to know:

  • The Ogiek community are farmers and livestock keepers.
  • Over 2,000 families live along the Keben River and Tindiret hills in Nandi County.
  • Because the Ogiek are squatters, their culture is disintegrating due to their movements.

When the government adopted a policy to restore Kenya’s forests, the Ogiek community became the first casualties of the resulting forcible evictions.

