The mess at e-Citizen, NTSA, Treasury and Boma Yangu

Long queues at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital in Mombasa as the Government rolls out e-Citizen Payment System to all State-owned facilities in this photo taken on February 5, 2024. Kevin Odit.

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cybercafé operators in Meru termed the eCitizen directive a stimulus is in the offing.
  • An official at the Huduma Centre in Maralal town said most online government services experience outages and delays, putting clients in limbo.
  • In Lamu, residents are facing challenges in some national government departments while paying for services using the government paybill number 222222.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kasaine: How Monica Kimani’s murder almost ruined my life

    Brian Lesalon Kasaine

  2. PREMIUM e-Citizen: Double jeopardy for patients in public hospitals

  3. PREMIUM Defiant Moi University inflicts needless taxpayer pain on Moi-era deal

    Moi University

  4. PREMIUM The mess at e-Citizen, NTSA, Treasury and Boma Yangu

  5. PREMIUM How hitches saw traders miss out on the affirmative action millions

    cash transactions