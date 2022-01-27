The Council of Governors retains top leadership

The Council of Governors has retained its leadership in this year’s elections. Embu Governor Martin Wambora and Mr James Ongwae of Kisii remain the chairman and vice-chairman respectively.

Mr Alex Tanui Tolgos of Elgeyo Marakwet is still the Council Whip. Mr Wambora is the Council of Governors fifth chairman, having headed it since last year.

The first chairman was Bomet’s Isaac Ruto, who was followed by Mr Peter Munya of Meru, Turkana’s Josphat Nanok and Mr Wycliffe Oparanya of Kakamega. Mr Ruto and Mr Munya lost the governor seats in 2017.

Lamu’s Fahim Twaha remains the council Blue Economy Committee chairman while Narok’s Samuel Tunai was re-elected the chairman of the Tourism and Wildlife Committee. Nyeri Governor Edward Mutahi Kahiga retained the Education Committee chairmanship.

Others who retained their positions are Kisumu’s Anyang Nyong’o (Health), Kiraitu Murungi of Meru (Legal, Constitutional Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi (Finance, Planning and Eonomic Affairs.

Dr Dhadho Godhana of Tana River retains his position as chairman of the Security and Foreign Affairs Committee while Vihiga’s Wilber Ottichillo still chairs the Environment and Climate Change Committee.

Urban development

Nakuru county boss Lee Kinyanjui retained his position as the chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Committee.

The Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives Committee will be headed by Kiambu Governor James Karanja Nyoro while Nyandarua’s Francis Thuita Kimemia is the chairman of the Water, Forestry and Natural Resource Management team.

From chairing the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Committee, Professor John Lonyangapuo of West Pokot will now be in charge of Energy Roads, Transport and Infrastructure. His old job has been taken over by Mr Ali Roba of Mandera.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony will chair the Resource Mobilisation and partnerships Committee while Mr Wycliffe Wafula Wangamati of Bungoma will head the Human Resource and Labour Committee. Ms Charity Ngilu of Kitui will chair the Trade, Industry, Manufacturing and Enterprise Development Committee while Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is the chairperson of Gender, Youth, Culture, Sports and Social Services Committee. Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago will be the Information Communication and Technology Committee chairman.

Servant leadership

The Council of Governors is established under section 19 of Intergovernmental Relations Act, 2012, which provides for the election of two governors as the council’s chair and vice chair. The two can serve for a term of one year and are eligible for re-election for another term of the same period. Governor Wambora promised to exemplify servant leadership.

“I am humbled by the trust and confidence bestowed on me by my fellow brothers and sisters. I am honoured to provide leadership and direction for yet another term,” he said.

He explained that the council continues to pride itself for uniting members from different political backgrounds, and ensuring that they put the interests of the county governments first.