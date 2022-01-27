The Council of Governors retains top leadership

Council of Governors Chair Martin Wambora (second left ) flanked by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi (left), Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui (second right) and Narok County Governor Samuel Tunai (right) during a media briefing following a council meeting at the secretariat offices on December 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

The Council of Governors has retained its leadership in this year’s elections. Embu Governor Martin Wambora and Mr James Ongwae of Kisii remain the chairman and vice-chairman respectively.

