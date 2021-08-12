Nancy Macharia and Collins Oyuu
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Teachers face further split as new union formed

By  Faith Nyamai  &  David Muchunguh

What you need to know:

  • Knut and Kuppet wary of new entrant seeking to take away their members, if it is duly registered.
  • Splinter group plans to recruit teachers from pre-primary, primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

The teaching fraternity is staring at a major split following the emergence of yet another splinter union.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.