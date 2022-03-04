Tanzania drops charges against opposition leader Freeman Mbowe
Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and three co-accused have been set free after the Director of Public Prosecution dropped terrorism charges against all the four accused.
Mbowe and three others were set to their defence against the terrorism charges facing them after the High Court (Division of Corruption and Economic Offenses) found the defendants with a case to answer.
Freeman Mbowe and co-accused Halfani Hassan, Adam Kasekwa and Mohamed Ling'wenya were accused of plotting to blow up petrol stations and public gatherings such as markets with the intent of making the country ungovernable.
