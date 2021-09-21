'Taifa Leo' cartoonist Igah wins international award

Samuel Muigai Igah

Taifa Leo's Samuel Muigai, popularly known as Igah, who on September 21, 2021 was feted after emerging top  cartoonist in Kenya in the hotly contested World Cartoon Festival.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Mary Wangari

Nation Media Group’s Taifa Leo cartoonist Samuel Muigai, popularly known as Igah, has won an international award in a contest organised by the Iranian Consulate in collaboration with the African Union.

