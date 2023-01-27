Supreme Court awards Sh2.5m to victims of Nyayo-era torture
The Supreme Court on Friday awarded six people Sh2.5 million each for the torture they suffered during President Daniel Moi's regime.
Monicah Wangu Wamwere, the mother of former assistant minister and Nakuru politician Koigi wa Wamwere, filed the case at the Supreme Court to claim compensation for inhumane during the 1992 protests at Freedom Corner, Uhuru Park.
She wanted to be paid Sh50 million as damages.
On Friday, the Supreme Court said there is no limitation of time in matters relating to violation of rights under the Constitution which are evaluated and decided on a case-by-case basis.