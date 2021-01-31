Kenya Seeds Company
Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

The story of a plot to grab Kenya Seed Company

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Once upon a time, Kenya Seed Company used to be the number one supplier of quality seeds. 
  • It was doing roaring business supplying seeds to, among others, wheat, maize, sunflower and barley farmers

When the Daniel Toroitich arap Moi administration wanted to sell some of its parastatals, and at a throwaway price to select Kanu mandarins, one company offered a challenge due to its registration status.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. WHO team visits China's Wuhan market

  2. PRIME Uhuru goes bare-knuckle to tame Ruto

  3. Knut: Don’t return caning in schools

  4. PRIME Costly blunders that keep Devani holed up in Britain

  5. PRIME Mwilu's endless tribulations

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.