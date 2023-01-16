State wanted us to change August election results - Chebukati

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati says the 2022 poll witnessed the highest number of attempts to undermine independence of the agency and usurp its powers.

He cited intimidation by the state's security organs, lobbying on behalf of government by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC), disinformation campaigns and the murder of a returning officer as some of the incidents highlighting growing number of attacks against IEBC.

Speaking on Monday during the launch of the post-election evaluation report at Safari Park Hotel, his last official event as IEBC chair before he exits, he noted that the 2022 General Election witnessed the greatest attempts to undermine the electoral commission.

"The Commission wrote to the President (Dr Ruto) to form a public inquiry with respect to the process leading to the declaration of the final results for the presidential

election 2022. The gravity of these attempts to subvert the will of the people cannot be wished away or swept under the carpet," he said.

The outcome of the inquiry, he reckons, will bolster the independence of IEBC and ensure that it maintains its stature as outlined by the Constitution.

"It will also enable a future electoral environment devoid of harassment, intimidation, profiling and harm of commission staff while discharging their duties," he added.

Mr Chebukati exits the commission tomorrow alongside two other commissioners: Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu.