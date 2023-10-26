State has recovered grabbed forest land in Ngong, says PS

Environment Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi says the government has recovered grabbed forest land worth Sh100 million in Ngong, Kajiado County.

The 3.5 acres carved out of Kibiku forest next to the Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology had been grabbed by a private developer for private use and was in the process of being developed when the government moved to reclaim it, according to the PS.

This comes after members of the Kibiku Community Forest Association moved to court this month to stop the developer from grabbing the land.

According to court documents filed by the association’s lawyers, the developer was issued a title deed for land number L.R. 261382 on July 13, 2023.

The community has also sued officials from the Lands Registrar, the ministries of Lands and Environment and Forestry, Kajiado County Government, Kenya Forest Service, National Environment Management Authority and the Attorney-General.

Addressing the media on the matter yesterday, the PS stressed the recovery was made possible by a tip-off from members of the public.

Speaking after touring the land, Mr Mugambi said the grabber was well-connected to corrupt land and forestry officials, especially surveyors, who he said would be investigated and brought to book.

“The land is a gazetted forest, the grabber has drawn a boundary inside the real forest boundary that has been there for over 20 years, felled trees and started construction,” he said.

Mr Mugambi said the crackdown on grabbers and corrupt ministry officials will continue to ensure all gazetted forest land is returned to the government.

“People who destroy forests are economic saboteurs and should be treated as terrorists,” the PS said.

According to Chief Forestry Officer Alex Lemarkoko, the local forestry association has been assisting the government in the rehabilitation of the forest.