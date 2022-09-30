Split in lawyer Paul Gicheru's family thwarts investigation into his death

A family row is hindering investigations into what caused the sudden death of lawyer Paul Gicheru at his home in Karen, Nairobi.

Gicheru, who had been charged with bribing witnesses who were to testify in the collapsed trial of President William Ruto at the International Criminal Court (ICC), was found unconscious in his bedroom on Monday night and declared dead by medics who were called in to resuscitate him.

Police are still treating the case as a sudden death.

Ruth Njoroge (right) the elder sister of lawyer Paul Gicheru is consoled by a relative Mary Wanjiku at one of Gicheru's homes in Annexe Estate, Eldoret Town on September 28, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

This position by investigators could, however, change, depending on what the post-mortem will show.

There has been nothing to indicate that Gicheru was battling any life-threatening illness.

A post-mortem that was to take place yesterday at the Lee Funeral Home, where his body is preserved, did not take place after his family insisted that all members must be present.

The lawyer had three sons with his wife Ruth Nyambura. All the children attended international schools in Kenya before going to the United Kingdom for university education.

The home of late lawyer Paul Gicheru in Northwood Villas, Miotoni lane Karen, Nairobi County in this picture taken on September 27, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Apart from Alan Njoroge, 20, who was with his father when he died and is currently fighting for his life at the Karen Hospital, the other two are not in the country.

Gicheru’s mother, Josephine Wambui, who travelled to Nairobi from Eldoret yesterday, has alleged foul play in her son’s death and insists that all of the lawyer’s children should be present when the post-mortem is done because they deserve to know what happened.